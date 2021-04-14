San Francisco residents fled to Sacramento in huge numbers during pandemic: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sacramento housing has been snatched up by San Francisco residents moving to the inland city during the pandemic in huge numbers.

Moves from San Francisco County to Sacramento County increased by 70% in 2020, according to a migration analysis by commercial real estate company CBRE.

The April 2021 report said out of the 30 largest metro areas in the U.S., Sacramento actually saw the most change in people moving in during 2020 compared to its loss of 3.2 per 1,000 residents in 2019.

“Dense coastal cities lost some favor because of their high costs for incremental indoor space and lack of adjoining outdoor space,” the report said, once stay-at-home orders made smaller spaces feel a little more cramped.

The researchers also credit the major migration to the Bay Area’s “digital workers” having the freedom of working remotely.

Of large cities like Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and D.C.; San Francisco saw the most increase in 2020 move-outs compared to its 2019 move-in rate, researchers found.