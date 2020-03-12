San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties report cases of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTXL) -- There are at least three new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in two counties south of Sacramento.

San Joaquin County recently announced they have at least one case, while health officials in Stanislaus County said there are two men sick with respiratory illness.

Public places in those areas are being sanitized to help prevent the spread of illness.

“We have stepped up our cleaning measures and I know that the Modesto City Schools has done that and a lot of agencies, public agencies, that deal with a lot of individuals,” said Stanislaus County spokeswoman Amy Vickery.

Vickery told FOX40 one of the men with the virus was recently on the Grand Princess cruise, but the circumstances surrounding the other patient are unknown.

“The other one, we’re not 100% sure where he came into contact with it or where the point of exposure was,” explained Vickery.

The case in San Joaquin County is also someone who was aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, according to a health official.

“The individual was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that returned to San Francisco on Feb. 21,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park.

Park says they are now working to determine who that man may have been in contact with recently.

“This is a case of person-to-person contact. We still have no evidence of community spread in San Joaquin County,” said Park.

While the number of COVID-19 cases has grown, health officials say it’s best to remain calm.

“The anxiety is not going to help. What’s going to help is that you wash your hands frequently and you use common-sense measures,” said Park.

There are some tried and true measures that families can take to stay healthy, according to Park. For instance, ensure any space you’re in is sanitized and clean.

“There’s just a lot of hysteria. A lot of people looking at social media and getting misinformation,” said Park.

If you are concerned that you may be sick, it is best to stay away from emergency rooms. Officials recommend that you call your physician right away.

“Most of the people who are coming down with COVID-19 are presenting with fever. That’s one of the first telltale signs,” explained Park.

Although COVID-19 may be a new disease, Park added that the public health world has dealt with outbreaks before.