San Joaquin Asparagus Days returns to Stockton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin Asparagus Days are back after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event opened its gates at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Thursday at noon, moving to a new location this year.

Festival attendees can enjoy asparagus-flavored dishes and live music all weekend.

Guests are required to have their temperature checked at the entrance and will be given a mask if they don’t already have one.

The festival organizers are not requiring people to wear their masks inside the festival.

San Joaquin County Public Health also has a booth inside the festival where they will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

One dollar from every ticket sale will go to the family of Officer Jimmy Inn, the Stockton Police officer who was shot and killed Tuesday while responding to a domestic violence call.

Hours and Days of operation:

  • Thursday, May 13: Noon – 6 p.m.
  • Friday, May 14: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 15:  10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 16: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information on admission and festival features, click or tap here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News