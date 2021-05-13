San Joaquin Asparagus Days returns to Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin Asparagus Days are back after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event opened its gates at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Thursday at noon, moving to a new location this year.

Festival attendees can enjoy asparagus-flavored dishes and live music all weekend.

Guests are required to have their temperature checked at the entrance and will be given a mask if they don’t already have one.

The festival organizers are not requiring people to wear their masks inside the festival.

San Joaquin County Public Health also has a booth inside the festival where they will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

One dollar from every ticket sale will go to the family of Officer Jimmy Inn, the Stockton Police officer who was shot and killed Tuesday while responding to a domestic violence call.

Hours and Days of operation:

Thursday, May 13: Noon – 6 p.m.

Friday, May 14: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 15: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 16: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information on admission and festival features, click or tap here.