STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is serving up all things asparagus May 6 – 8.

Asparagus Festival President Tony Noceti said there are about 18 different options to try at the festival including raw asparagus, fried asparagus, and asparagus ice cream.

“It’s all about farming, community, the non-profit groups, and the people. That makes it so much fun around here,” Noceti said of the 3-day celebration.

Chef Julie Linesburgh spent Friday morning deep-frying asparagus at the festival with a recipe she was hesitant to reveal to FOX40’s Eytan Wallace.

“We season it with our special proprietary seasoning and because you seem like such a nice guy I’ll go ahead and tell you what’s in it. It’s equal parts— you’re not going to tell anyone right?” Linesburgh joked, speaking directly into a microphone in front of a live television camera. “Its equal parts garlic and pixie dust.”

The festival also features a craft beer and wine pavilion, carnival games, and monster truck rides.

The festival starts at noon each day and ends at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It ends at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival is taking place at the San Joaquin Fairgrounds at 1658 S. Airport Way in Stockton.