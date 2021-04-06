San Joaquin County allowed to move into red tier

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County may move into California’s red, or “substantial,” reopening tier.

The state typically gives tier assignments each Tuesday.

County officials previously told FOX40 that San Joaquin’s low COVID-19 testing numbers had held the county back as neighboring counties progressed.

San Joaquin was one of the last Central Valley counties to emerge from the most-restrictive purple tier. Merced County was still in purple on Tuesday.

The move comes the same day as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that the state’s economy can fully reopen on June 15 if it meets certain vaccine availability and hospitalization criteria.

Under California’s “substantial” tier, places like restaurants, museums, zoos, movie theaters and gyms can once again open indoor operations. Retailers and shopping centers can also allow more customers inside.

While still discouraged by health officials, indoor gatherings are allowed under the red tier with a maximum of three households.