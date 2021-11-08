San Joaquin County authorities conclude 2-week operation focused on human trafficking, pimping

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is wrapping up a two-week aimed at addressing “concerns regarding human trafficking, pimping and pandering, and educating those contacted about the realities of human trafficking.”

Officials said the Trick No Treat operation began on Oct. 25.

“Multiple agencies will flood the streets of San Joaquin County to make sure parolees, probationers and sex offenders are in compliance with conditions set by the court. Persons with active warrants will be sought after,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “This is a zero-tolerance campaign and we intend to create safer celebrations for the law-abiding citizens in our county.”

Officials are expected to release more details on the Trick No Treat operation at 10 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.