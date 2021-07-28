San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approves $3.66M for Tracy’s temporary emergency housing facility

(KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved $3.66 million on Tuesday to support the construction of Tracy’s first temporary emergency housing facility.

It would be the city’s first such facility, offering emergency housing and case management services.

“Providing shelter and supportive services for those we serve who are experiencing homelessness is a top priority for our City Council; this action taken by the Board of Supervisors shows that addressing these service gaps in the City of Tracy is a priority for our County, too,” said Mayor Nancy Young.

The money from the county will go towards the completion of the project’s first phase; it is expected to be done in early 2022.

The facility is part of Tracy’s plan to combat homelessness and is projected to cost $6.2 million. Funds have also been sourced from the CARES Act, Community Development Block Grant, and Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention Grant funding.