San Joaquin County burglary suspect found at Harrah’s Casino

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An Amador County deputy arrested a burglary suspect Wednesday after finding him in the parking lot of a casino, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy noticed someone in a car “slumped over in the passenger seat” in the Harrah’s Northern California Casino parking lot sometime in the morning.

After he walked to the car, the deputy says he saw someone in the driver’s seat with a methamphetamine smoking pipe on their lap.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy checked to see if the driver and passenger had any warrants and searched the car. The deputy found the driver, who is from Stockton, had a warrant for his arrest in San Joaquin County and also found about 20 grams of methamphetamine in the car.

The driver was arrested for the warrant, possession of a controlled substance and false registration because the plates on the car belonged to another vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.