San Joaquin County cherry growers wary of May rain

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County cherry crops are once again at risk due to the recent rain. Last year, late May rains devastated cherry growers.

“We always kind of hold our breath this time a year,” said Farm Bureau Executive Director Bruce Blodgett.

Blodgett explained that wet weather followed by hight temperatures can be dangerous for the cash crop.

“Water is moisture. Moisture is mold,” Blodgett told FOX40.

Cherries are a top crop in the county and can bring in as much as $150 to $160 million during a good harvest year.

“You’ve had some pockets that were hit pretty hard but most people are talking about 5, 10% losses,” said Blodgett. “Not 100% loss like we were seeing last year.”

Last year’s rain devastated growers by wiping out what many thought would have been a record cherry crop.

“The rain on those cherries and it’s almost like a magnifying glass. When that sun comes out and it’s real hot and intense and just makes them split,” said Blodgett. “And it makes profits inedible. It’s not marketable. So, you basically have a worthless product.”

Blodgett says he’s hoping that was the last of the rain for the rest of the season.

“Hopefully it’s smooth sailing from here until fall,” said Blodgett.