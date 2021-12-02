San Joaquin County correctional officer indicted on sexual assault charges

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County District Attorney announced Thursday that a correctional officer has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of sexual assault.

DA Tori Verber Salazar announced Alex Tafoya, a correctional officer at San Joaquin County Jail, was arraigned Thursday on multiple charges, including oral copulation by force, sexual penetration by force, false imprisonment by violence, fraud or deceit, and assault by a police officer.

“We must protect women from sexual violence irrespective of their circumstance,” Salazar said in a release. “When law enforcement officers violate their oath and authority and abuse members of the community, they will be held accountable. The District Attorney’s Office commends the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office for believing victims, conducting a thorough investigation, and for partnering with our office to seek justice.”

The arraignment comes just over two months after San Joaquin County Jail correctional officer Zachary Simmons was convicted of similar charges. At the time of his arrest, prosecutors contended that Simmons raped an inmate in 2015 and committed other sex crimes with two inmates in 2015 and 2018.