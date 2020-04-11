San Joaquin County DA joins volunteers to conduct homeless outreach

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar took FOX40 along via FaceTime as she and other volunteers throughout the county conducted homeless outreach.

They have been going from tent to tent visiting different homeless encampments in response to the coronavirus health crisis.

“So we go out into the shelters, into the canals and into the community and do COVID education and initial screening,” Verber Salazar explained.

Verber Salazar and others ask each person a series of questions to determine if they need to isolate themselves or be sent for further medical evaluation and possible COVID-19 testing.

They also educate them on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s best practices, like social distancing.

“It’s like with anybody and everybody, this thing spreads and it can go fast. So we want to make sure everybody is educated and empowered to make good informed decisions,” Verber Salazar said.

Verber Salazar said so far, of the more than 300 homeless the group has come into contact with none have had any coronavirus symptoms. But the group is prepared if they do.

“If they have or are showing some signs of COVID-19 or have had in the past or they’ve been in contact with somebody, we connect them with a nurse and on-call nurse at the hospital,” Verber Salazar explained.

Once the team completes the screening survey, they then hand out backpacks with food and basic hygiene products, like hand sanitizer. Some are even given masks.

“I can’t tell you how grateful people have been just kind and everybody has just welcomed us into their tents and into their living spaces, and have been nothing but gracious,” the DA said.

“It makes them feel like they’re mattered,” said Chris Rouppet, chief of staff for District 1 Supervisor Miguel Villapudua. “They do matter and so that message is getting across.”

The group of volunteers doing the coronavirus homeless screenings were in Manteca and Tracy earlier this week, Stockton on Friday and said they will be in the Lodi-area next week.

Verber Salazar said they are not done yet. Their outreach efforts are countywide.

“We have conversations with them, we connect them to services, we make sure that we can help them in any way we can,” she said.