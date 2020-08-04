San Joaquin County DA pushing for reducing misdemeanor fines

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County District Attorney is working to reduce fines for certain misdemeanors.

If caught, running a stop sign in San Joaquin County could cost you a pretty penny.

“When you do a stop sign, it’s a $35 fine. By the time all the attachments occur, it’s $238,” explained San Joaquin County DA Tori Verber-Salazar.

But a request from Verber-Salazar to presiding judges would reduce that amount to just the mandatory fee, which the DA said is not only fair but would help the countless number of families facing homelessness due to COVID-19.

“Still holding them accountable, still holding them responsible, still trying to deter the conduct from occurring but making sure it’s fair and equitable,” Verber-Salazar told FOX40.

Verber-Salazar stressed it does not mean people facing citations are let off. They will still have to pay the mandatory fines.

“With this proposal we never said, ‘Take away the responsibility of the individual for the actions that they’ve taken.’ Nor did we mention that. Nor did we ask that they take away the mandatory fees,” she said.

Stockton Police Officers’ Association President Chuck Harris said he’s not completely against it. But what he’s concerned about is that all fees would be eliminated.

“I’m definitely against that,” Harris said. “In today’s society, a lot of felonies have already been reduced to misdemeanors. A lot of misdemeanors have been reduced to infractions.”

He said the best way to avoid any legal trouble is to abide by the law.

“Don’t commit any misdemeanors and you won’t have to worry about it,” he said. “Don’t commit any infractions and you won’t have to worry about it.”

Verber-Salazar said paying for one’s mistakes should be a deterrent but not at the cost of losing access to basic needs.

“Deciding between whether or not I pay that fine or put food on my table, that’s not really a deterrent and that’s not justice as we know it and we believe in it,” she said.

Fees that will remain the same, however, are DUI-related offenses.