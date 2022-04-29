STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office partnered with dozens of community organizations to inform and support those in need Friday.

The fair highlighted the help that is available to victims and survivors of crime in an effort to get justice and healing for those affected.

Sergio Chairez lost his son Ruben Chairez Cisneros after he was robbed and killed in 2018.

“I want them to know that they’re not alone. There’s resources out there, you know, for us victims that are going through, you know, losses,” said Chairez.

Since his son’s death, he’s become an advocate for support groups for victims of violent crime accross San Joaquin County.

“I went to the one on one with parents that are going through a similar trauma that we go through every day. Talking about it, letting it out, helps us a lot in healing,” he said.

In recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights week the San Joaquin Count DA’s Office hosted the resource fair for law enforcement agencies along with community organizations offered victims and survivors additional support.

San Joaquin DA Tori Verber Salazar emphasized that it is important for victims and families to know there is help available for them.

“Untreated trauma is extremely difficult. It mentally and physically takes away from our victims as they move forward. If you’re a victim of a crime our victim-witness advocates will be there for you 24/7. What they do is they assign once the case begins and they will go through the entire court process with you,” said Salazar.

Leticia Galvan started Luis G. Alvarez Jr. Rewards for Justice Incorporated after her son was killed in Lodi six years ago. The foundation is raising money to offer $10,000 rewards to help solve crimes.

“We hope that someone comes forward. We hope that someone gives the information to you know the violent crime that happened,” said Galvan.

For more information and resources for victims of violent crimes click or tap here.