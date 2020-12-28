San Joaquin County DA’s Office says no involvement in ‘raid’ on Stockton hair salon

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton hair salon that was the focus of an enforcement visit for COVID-19 restrictions by the Department of Consumer Affairs will not be facing any charges from the county.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney said they, “as well as local law enforcement”, had no involvement in the incident.

“The Department of Consumer Affairs took it upon their own initiative to do a surprise raid on Pomp Salon in Lincoln Center on December 23rd,” said the DA’s Office.

The DA’s Office said that since it was “state-orchestrated”, they will not be “involved in filing any charges.”

Pomp Salon previously told FOX40 they plan on staying open even if it means losing their state license operate.

“We don’t want to be doing this, any of this. We don’t want to be doing this interview today. We just want to open and work. We just want our rights,” said owner Dino Ballin.