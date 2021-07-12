Sheriff’s office: Homicide in Lathrop leads to countywide manhunt for person of interest

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County deputies have someone in custody in connection to a homicide in a Lathrop neighborhood.
According to a San Joaquin County Sherrif’s Office spokesperson, investigators responded to Talc Street Monday morning after a man was killed.
The person of interest was taken into custody following a countywide manhunt, the sheriff’s office said.
A FOX40 reporter is at the scene to gather more details about what led up to the deadly incident.
This story is developing. Check back for more updates.