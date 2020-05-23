San Joaquin County deputy arrests 3 suspects after they return to stolen truck

(From left to right) Jose Hernandez-Bautista, 31, Jesus Castro, 24, and Jose Orejel-Barajas, 25 (Courtesy San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office)

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County deputy arrested three men after they were seen returning to a stolen truck, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials identified them as 24-year-old Jesus Castro, 25-year-old Jose Orejel-Barajas and 31-year-old Jose Hernandez-Bautista.

According to officials, a deputy found an unoccupied Ford F-250 with an agricultural tank in the bed on French Camp Road. The deputy recognized the truck as being reported stolen from a local farmer.

Officials say that’s when the deputy saw three men in a van arrive and try to claim ownership of the truck.

They were arrested and were also found to have other stolen items in their possession, according to officials.

“Thanks to an observant deputy, a rash of theft crimes plaguing parts of the county have been solved,” said District Attorney Salazar in a Facebook post.

Officials say the men were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, identify theft, vandalism and looting .