San Joaquin County eyes incentive program to ramp up testing

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County officials are considering spending millions of dollars to incentivize people to get tested for COVID-19.

Tiffany Heyer, a spokeswoman for the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, told FOX40 Monday that fewer people have been getting tested for COVID-19 since vaccinations began.

“We are still encouraging testing,” Heyer said. “We’ve had a lot of our testing sites in the county have to modify hours because we haven’t had enough people testing.”

The lack of testing is one of the state’s metrics keeping the county in the most restrictive purple tier since November, even as all neighboring counties have moved to the red tier.

“We’re very close to being able to move into that new tier but our testing numbers have been below the state average almost the entire time,” Heyer explained.

Now, county supervisors are considering establishing a $2 million COVID-19 testing incentive program to get more people tested.

The board discussed the proposal to give out gift cards to people who get tested last week.

They have yet to make a decision, instead asking county staff for more information.

In the meantime, the county will soon begin offering testing at vaccination sites and said walkups are welcome.

“Anybody that’s asymptomatic, anybody that may have some kind of symptoms, even if you think it’s allergies, come and get tested,” Heyer said.

She said results are usually returned within 24 to 48 hours and she wants people to know getting tested is crucial in the county’s efforts to reopen safely.

“It is helping the community, helping your neighbors and helping our small businesses get back to where they need to be,” Heyer said.

County supervisors are expected to discuss the incentive program again at their meeting next week, but they could call a special meeting to take action sooner if they want.