San Joaquin County family outraged as woman's suspected killers face misdemeanor charges

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- A San Joaquin County family is outraged over what they call the careless steps the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has made.

The family says their daughter’s suspected killers are behind bars but are not currently facing murder charges.

For as much as the loving memories of Emma Hunt flood the DeYoes’ home, so does the hurt over her death.

"I’m not gonna accept this. This is not OK," said Hunt’s mother, Sherree DeYoe.

Gun violence claimed the 32-year-old’s life in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district on Jan. 5.

“When you’re looking at the full circumstances, there’s intent there. They had strong intent to come down and do some sort of harm,” said Hunt’s stepfather, David DeYoe.

The DeYoes said investigators allowed them to watch the surveillance footage from that early morning.

“Emma didn’t go after them with a knife. She hit him with the milk crate,” Sherree told FOX40.

They believe because the suspected killers – 18-year-old Kevin Lopez Figueroa and a 17-year-old – left the scene then came back with a gun, they showed intent and not self-defense.

“They planned it. They had been there. They had been harassing her for 30 to 40 minutes trying to get her to give them money,” Sherree said.

The teenage suspects are behind bars for misdemeanor charges, according to the family and newspaper reports. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office declined to file murder charges against her suspected killers.

"Basically, they’re saying my daughter was nothing, she wasn’t worth anything anyway,” Sherree said. “And that’s just not true and I get so angry about that."

FOX40 sent three emails and left at least three voicemails Tuesday but have not yet heard back from the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

Sherree said this was not how life was supposed to end for her adopted daughter. Hunt was just 6 years old when she was orphaned on the streets of Ethiopia, fending for herself and her baby sister.

But her family said she was a survivor and a monthslong sober mother who had every reason to live.

“She won’t ever see her daughter,” her mother said. “She won’t see her grow up. She won’t ever be with us again.”