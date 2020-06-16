San Joaquin County gyms caught off guard by last-minute reversal of opening guidance

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Gym operators in San Joaquin County were dismayed after health officials decided to keep them closed at the 11th hour after preparations were made to reopen.

The CEO of In-Shape Health Clubs said San Joaquin County health officials dropped the ball by calling off the opening of health clubs suddenly without consulting with them.

They had already re-hired staff for the county’s 10 locations.

“Two-hundred-twenty employees who are excited to be back at work, and we’re excited to have them, but kind of sitting here going, ‘What’s next?’” In-Shape CEO Francesca Schuler said.

Many of the company’s 65 other gyms, including one in Shingle Springs, will reopen with modifications geared around health safety — everything from a reservation system to keep capacity down, touchless check-ins and disinfecting exercise gear.

“We space the machines out further apart so we can have our physical distancing,” Schuler said.

Another temporary operational change — the pool and deck furniture has been put away. Exercising is encouraged, lounging around is not.

Some feel the precautions are stricter than those required by card rooms and casinos, which were allowed to open.

“We’re in the health business,” Schuler said. “We take it super seriously.”

Granted, San Joaquin County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, but the other counties that have seen spikes are still allowing gyms to open.

“Like Governor Newsom said on the 5th, there are going to be spikes. We are opening up the economy,” Schuler said.

Schuler said she agreed with shutting down businesses until the risks were assessed but she is disappointed that businesses that are trying to keep people healthy weren’t given a chance to state their case before the county’s decision was reversed.

“Completely disappointed in the process where we were given no collaboration really to help us manage our members and our team members through this,” she said.

County officials did not respond to FOX40’s request for comment on the sudden change of heart regarding gyms or when they might be allowed to open.

Meanwhile, In-Shape Health Clubs in Yuba City, Vacaville and El Dorado Hills will reopen Tuesday.