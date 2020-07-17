San Joaquin County hospital gets federal help for surge in hospitalizations

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal medical assistance team has been deployed to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial to help care for more coronavirus patients.

“We’re just really grateful that they were able to fill that void for us and help our county overall be able to care for more patients,” said San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency spokeswoman Marissa Matta.

Matta said the team, comprised of 20 doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists, is there to help expand the hospital’s ICU capacity.

According to county EMS Agency, the team will add 18 more ICU beds.

“They had the beds but they didn’t have the staff,” Matta told FOX40. “So, really, they’re there to fill that void and help, help COVID patients in our county.”

The team arrived at the hospital Wednesday and while there they will offer additional resources and lessen the burden on hospital staff who have been on the front lines throughout the pandemic.

“They’re sent from U.S. Department of Defense out of Travis Air Force Base and they’re going to be helping out Lodi Memorial for at least a 30-day period,” said Matta.

According to the hospital, the state requested federal medical assistance teams be sent to hotspot counties.

All San Joaquin County hospitals continue to operate above ICU capacity and cases continue to surge.

There are now 7,680 cases and 81 people dead.

“Number of ICU beds in use is 120 and of that 120, 66 patients are COVID positive,” said Matta. “So, more than half of those patients that we’re seeing are COVID positive. So, it’s significant.”

The EMS Agency is urging people to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and continue to wash their hands to help stop the spread of the virus.

“It’s serious and it’s here to stay for, you know, who knows how long. So, we need to take care of ourselves and everyone else,” said Matta.

According to the EMS Agency, a second federal assistance team has been deployed to Dameron Hospital in Stockton.