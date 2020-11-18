San Joaquin County hospitals operating over capacity as COVID-19 cases surge

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in San Joaquin County are surging faster than ever before.

As of Monday, there are 81 COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals.

“As compared to a month ago, so Oct. 17, we had 28. So that’s almost tripling the amount of COVID-inverted in all of our seven hospitals,” San Joaquin County Emergency Management Services spokeswoman Marissa Matta told FOX40.

Matta said county intensive care units are already operating over capacity, though less than 20% are COVID-19 patients.

“The stress on our health care system is serious. So, we really need to do everything that we can as a public, as a community, to help each other,” Matta said.

She explained that this includes masking up, maintaining physical distancing, washing hands frequently and following health orders.

During the county’s summer peak, federal medical assistance teams were deployed to area hospitals to help with staffing and patient care. But San Joaquin County EMS officials said that support likely won’t be available this time around.

“There’s no guarantee that that aid is going to be able to be sent to us again, so it is concerning and it’s very serious,” Matta said.

Matta said hospitals have been instructed to reimplement their surge capacity plans.

The county’s move back to the purple tier means the virus is widespread.

“Just because you’re over it doesn’t mean that pandemic is over,” Matta said.

For people who may be experiencing coronavirus fatigue, Matta said to consider health care workers and the patients they care for.

“Just imagine how the nurses and doctors and respiratory therapists and all those people immediately affected by it feel,” Matta urged. “So, the thing that I could say personally to everyone is: Just put yourself in someone else’s shoes who’s really sick and who really needs you to do your part to help.”