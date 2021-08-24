San Joaquin County hurries to meet rising demand for COVID-19 testing

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — At some of the 19 COVID-19 testing locations in San Joaquin County, people have reported waiting up to 90 minutes to be tested.

“I think my wife tried to bring them yesterday and the line was, as you can see, extremely long,” described Joseph Modesto.

Instead, Modesto scheduled an appointment online and brought his daughters to be tested at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton.

“When our daughter started getting what we thought might be symptoms, we decided to come out and have them tested,” he told FOX40. “For us it’s, you know, it’s a safer facility to come to.”

With a walk-up appointment, they were in and out in 10 minutes as a line of drivers waited for their turn.

San Joaquin County Public Health Services said they’re actively working to add more locations, dates and times to meet the growing demand for testing.

“This site and most of the sites have jumped dramatically,” said Isabel Corral, a regional vaccine and testing site supervisor with HR Support Pros.

Corral supervises eight COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout San Joaquin County. She said they’re testing more people now than they did last winter.

“We’ve jumped from like 200 to 300 a week to 7,000 tests a week,” Corral said.

Just a few weeks ago, there were only two people operating the testing site at Delta College. Now they have a team of 1,012.

“I want to make sure that we have enough staff for each site,” Corral explained.

Corral said the influx of tests is also backing up their labs.

“The lab that we work with is actually having to get more staff as well because all these tests coming in all at once put us back a little bit,” she said. “Right now, we’re down to two to three days for results.”

For Modesto and his family, who have used Delta College’s site multiple times, his best advice is to try to schedule ahead.

“I prefer to do a walk-up as opposed to sitting in my car for a half-hour to 45 minutes. It’s a lot faster process,” Modesto said.