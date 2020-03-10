San Joaquin County inmate back in custody after escape; second inmate still at large

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County inmate who has been on the run since Thursday was found and taken back into custody.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Stevie Lashawn Wilson was brought back to jail Tuesday.

Elijah Ismael Cervantes in a mugshot provided by the Stockton Police Department.

Wilson and 23-year-old Elijah Ismael Cervantes escaped onto the streets of San Francisco after they were brought to the city for an interview with a rehabilitation program, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cervantes is still at large and a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said he is “a danger to the public.” He was last seen Thursday morning on the Embarcadero near Brannan Street.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts has been asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400.