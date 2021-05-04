San Joaquin County investigators search for man suspected of shooting his girlfriend in the face

Kevin Gerolaga in an undated photo provided by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County investigators say they are looking for a man suspected of shooting his girlfriend in the face.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Kevin Gerolaga allegedly shot his girlfriend in the face while the two were arguing in the early morning hours of April 21.

She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to fully recover, according to the sheriff’s office.

Now, law enforcement has issued a warrant for Gerolaga’s arrest. If he’s found, Gerolaga could face attempted murder charges.

The sheriff’s office is warning the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his location can call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400 and choose option one. They can also all Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.