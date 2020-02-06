San Joaquin County investigators search for man who asked girls to get in his car

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County investigators are looking for a man who told two young girls to get in his car on two separate occasions.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says in both instances, the driver asked the girls to get in his car around the same time of day on Sinclair Avenue in east Stockton.

He flashed cash at a girl during one of the incidents, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the girls gave “very similar” descriptions of the driver, who was a young Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s.

He was driving a gray or silver four-door sedan. The sheriff’s office believes it may have been a Honda.

Anyone with information about the incidents has been asked to call 209-468-4400.