San Joaquin County issues public service announcement to help children facing abuse

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — See something, say something — that’s the message organizers are sending with a new public service announcement in San Joaquin County urging families to report suspected child abuse.

Two-year-old Jax Love was his mother Brittany Gonzales’s pride and joy.

However, in 2017, Jax’s life and his potential was robbed after investigators say his stepmother purposely dropped him, causing a blunt force head injury.

“If someone would have said something, the circumstances could have been different.” Gonzales told FOX40.

Almost three years after his death, Gonzales continues to fight for her son, as well as for all kids in abusive situations.

“Break the silence, speak up because these kids need a voice,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales is not alone in her efforts. San Joaquin County’s Child Abuse Prevention Council just released the public service announcement.

“The bottom line is that evil depends on good people staying silent and we need good people to speak up,” said San Joaquin County CAPC Executive Director Lindy Turner-Hardin.

Akkia Pride-Polk, the deputy director of San Joaquin County’s Children’s Services, said when the shelter-in-place was first enacted in San Joaquin County calls of suspected child abuse were reduced by half.

“And we do think it’s because children were not in school, so we didn’t have staff there to have eyes on children,” Pride-Polk said.

Now, officials implore families to act when they suspect an abusive situation, be it with a neighbor, grocery store patron or any child they encounter.

“Really need to do something about it because if you don’t, there’s a chance that that child is gonna suffer in silence,” Turner-Hardin said.

Gonzales still grieves for Jax but her son’s sunny spirit continues to shine and light her path to protect all kids.

“In all this darkness, there was some light that he does live on,” she said.