San Joaquin County K-9 Unit trained to detect illegal drugs while on patrol

RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit is getting an upgrade.

The county’s K-9s are hard at work training to detect drugs for when they’re out on patrol with their handlers.

“It’s all fun, it’s all positive,” said Ron Cloward, the owner of Top Dog Police K9 Training and Consulting in Ripon. “They’re getting a toy reward all the time. So, they really enjoy it, they have a good time doing detection work.”

On Monday, Cloward said the K-9s were in the middle of an eight-week course to get certified for drug detection and patrol.

“This is something that Sheriff Withrow wanted to do was get his patrol units cross-trained,” Cloward told FOX40. “This is a big step for San Joaquin County.”

The dogs search cars, trailers, even boats and rooms, inside and out to learn how to sniff out and uncover any drugs that may be stashed while out on a call.

“These dogs will be detecting crystal meth, powder meth, cocaine, heroin,” Cloward said.

Deputy Sandra Mendez, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, told FOX40 the cross-training will make the department more efficient.

“They’re serving dual purpose, not just apprehension but also drug detection,” Mendez said.

The sheriff’s office is in the process of getting all 12 of their K-9s certified.

“It would make our communities safer because we’d be able to detect drugs more easily,” Mendez explained.

While the dogs are capable of taking down a suspect, Cloward said they’re not trained to be vicious but instead to protect the community.

“I will tell you that I don’t want anything to do with a dog that I couldn’t walk into a classroom full of kindergarteners,” Cloward said. “A dog needs to be social. It needs to be friendly, but yet it needs to also be able to do its job when you need to.”

Getting all 12 of the sheriff’s office’s K-9s cross-trained for patrol and drug detection will cost nearly $29,000. The money comes from the sheriff’s office’s budget.