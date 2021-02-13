San Joaquin County, Modesto impose temporary caps on food delivery service fees

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The restrictions in place because of the pandemic have taken a toll on people of all ages, and the same could be said for businesses as well.

City of Modesto and San Joaquin County leaders are hoping their recent decision helps out restaurants as they placed a cap on how much food delivery companies can charge for each order.

It comes down to simple math. Some of the restaurants say they are being charged 30% on each order by some food delivery services.

Using delivery services like DoorDash is a key reason Spice It Up is staying open. says owner Seng Heuansavath.

“Outdoor dining we can, but for us it’s not as conducive at the present time,” Heuansavath said.

So, to-go orders and delivery it is for Spice It Up, and business has actually picked up.

“More activity doesn’t always equal more dollars in net sales,” Heuansavath told FOX40.

That is because when he uses the food delivery service they charge a fee. And in his case, they take 30 cents out of every dollar.

“We are keeping less, working harder,” Heuansavath said.

He says he had to let go some employees and his family is helping pitch in.

But the decision from city and county leaders is welcome news. San Joaquin County leaders voted unanimously to place a cap on fees delivery services can charge restaurants to no more than 15% for each order.

For takeout orders that use delivery service’s apps, it is limited to 10%.

FOX40 asked DoorDash and Grubhub for a statement regarding the move by county and city leaders.

“DoorDash has always supported restaurants. Pricing regulations could cause us to increase costs for customers, which could lead to fewer orders for local restaurants and fewer earning opportunities for Dashers. Pricing regulations can also remove options available to restaurants by limiting their ability to opt-in to additional services to help their business. We remain focused on working with policymakers to reach solutions that better support restaurants, customers, and Dashers.” DoorDash

Grubhub released a similar statement.

“I believe that is a wonderful step we have taken here in San Joaquin County to help our struggling restaurants and businesses,” said Tom Patti, district 3 supervisor.

The news comes a week after the city of Modesto made a similar decision of 15% for delivery and takeout in hopes of getting businesses through the pandemic.

It’s welcome news for Heuansavath, but he is appreciative of the service DoorDash and Grubhub have provided throughout the pandemic.

“They kept us afloat, but yet by the sheer volumes and activities we have to put in we are all working hard, but not getting the same,” Heuansavath said.

The caps placed by the county and city of Modesto will be lifted once the pandemic is over.

Fee caps are well-intended but counterproductive at a time when restaurants need more support, visibility and order volume than ever. The caps impact how many orders restaurants receive, which drives down pay for drivers by reducing the number of deliveries available. Caps also increase costs for diners and disrupt an essential supply chain of meals. Ultimately, fee caps do the opposite of what they’re intended to do, costing valuable jobs, tax revenues and important economic activity. Grubhub