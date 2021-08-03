San Joaquin County officials confirm identity of woman involved in deadly boat crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – San Joaquin County officials have confirmed the identity of a woman who died following a boating accident in the Stockton Deep Water Channel over the weekend.

Deputies located the body of a woman submerged in 45 feet of water Saturday, 24 hours after a boating accident near Mandeville Island in San Joaquin County.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed the victim is 30-year-old Nancy Cahue of Oxnard.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation,” said San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sandra Mendez. “When it’s a 30-year-old and it’s completely shocking, it is super upsetting for the people that are there on scene, for the people that saw it happen and for the family.”

Mendez says their boating units responded to a call for a capsized boat Friday with a woman possibly trapped inside.

“They believe she was underneath the boat. That’s what we couldn’t get to her,” Mendez explained. “By the time that our boating unit was able to get out there, the boat was already sunk. So, it happens very fast.”

It took a Sacramento County unmanned submersible vessel to find Cahue’s body in the Stockton Deep Water Channel.

“Not only do we hate to see the incident happen, but we hate to have to go out to the families and give them notifications,” Mendez told FOX40.

Deputies say the man driving the boat was airlifted to the hospital following Friday’s crash.

They say the pair had been participating in a poker run.

“He was going pretty fast in the water, he hit a large wake, and the front of the boat ended up going up in the air and it got enough air that has flipped it backwards, and the boat ended up capsizing,” Mendez said.

Deputies say speeding through no-wake zones has been an ongoing issue.

“We ask people all the time to slow down, it’s very dangerous,” Mendez said.

Investigators didn’t release whether or not both victims were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash but are reminding people to always be safe on the water.

“Pay attention to your surroundings, and don’t speed in the no-wake zones. They’re there for a reason. You know, slow down,” Mendez said.

The driver of the boat is listed as being in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation, but deputies say alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time.