San Joaquin County prepares for expected high Election Day turnout

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On the heels of presidential debate, the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters told FOX40 the county is gearing up for a busy election period.

Registrar Melinda Dubroff said new technology, new procedures and new COVID-19 protocols are in place for what she’s expecting to be a high turnout for the Nov. 3 election.

“Once they’ve made their decisions, vote as soon as possible, turn their ballot in, cast the ballot early. The more ballots turned in early, the more votes we’ll be able to report on election day,” Dubroff explained.

She said the goal of the changes are to make voting easier, more convenient and more secure.

“At this point, we have over 350,000 registered voters,” she said. “Voter registration has increased significantly and I’m happy. I’m really pleased to see that, and I anticipate that will continue to grow.”

With Election Day just 35 days away there are some changes San Joaquin County voters need to be aware of.

For 2020, every registered voter will be sent a mail-in ballot and an “I voted” sticker in the mail.

“The voters need to know that they don’t have to make a choice between protecting their health and casting a ballot,” Dubroff said.

She said she wants to assure voters that mail-in voting is safe, secure and reliable.

In the past, Dubroff said 75% of votes cast in the county were by mail.

“I anticipate that we will see many more vote-by-mail ballots than we would have in a normal presidential general election. And so, we’ve staffed up, we’ve scaled up to make sure that we can count those in a timely way,” Dubroff said.

Instead of traditional polling places, there will now be 34 in-person voting service centers, along with 26 ballot drop-off boxes throughout the county, and even drive-thru voting at the county fairgrounds.

With every registered voter now getting a ballot, Dubroff said she hopes to get every one of those back.

“I anticipate every voter will cast a ballot in this election. We’re certainly prepared for that,” Dubroff said. “But I think we would be very happy to see an 80 or 90% turnout that that would be wonderful.”

Click or tap here for a list of San Joaquin County voting service centers and ballot drop-off boxes.