San Joaquin County program encourages girls to learn STEM

Only 12% of engineers in the United States are women, but some middle schoolers from San Joaquin County could help change that.

Fifty years ago, women made up 38% of all American employees and only 8% of those in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math.
 
Now about 27% of the STEM workforce are women, but that’s not enough for folks like Alese Campbell of Delta College.  

Campbell, who is also a coordinator of Verizon Innovative Learning Academy, joined Sonseeahray to talk more about a program that could help those numbers rise.

The Verizon Innovative Learning Program starts on June 14 at Delta College. Click or tap here if you’d like to sign up.

