San Joaquin County Regional Transit will provide free Election Day rides to polling places

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Free rides to the polls will be available on Election Day in San Joaquin County, according to a Regional Transit District press release.

“This is an important election year,” said Gary Giovanetti, RTD’s chairman of the Board of Directors, in a statement. “Providing transportation on Election Day is RTD’s way of helping our community get out there and exercise their right to vote.”

Started in 2016, the “Buses for Democracy” will be available all day Nov. 3 to passengers on RTD’s fixed route, Dial-A-Ride, and Van Go!.

“We know that getting out there to vote might be a challenge this year because of COVID-19,” Chief Executive Officer Gloria Salazar said. “We hope that our meticulous cleaning practices and physical distancing policies will help our community feel safe in voting and riding the bus.”

Passengers can board any of RTD’s services heading towards a polling place, excluding Commuter service.

For those using Dial-A-Ride, they must call 209-943-1111 and choose “Option 2” to make reservations by 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Those traveling to polling places with Van Go! may use the Van Go! app to book their ride.

Passengers can contact RTD’s customer information center at 209-943-1111 to make sure the polling place is served by the route they have selected. They can locate their local polling place by tapping or clicking here.