San Joaquin County reports 1st confirmed case of COVID-19

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A passenger on a past voyage of the Grand Princess cruise ship has been reported as the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus COVID-19 in San Joaquin County, according to San Joaquin County Public Health.

In a statement released Tuesday, county officials said the unidentified resident “became symptomatic and was hospitalized several days ago.

Officials said the patient was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship, but during a different voyage than the cruise currently disembarking in Oakland.

“As always, the health and safety of our residents are of utmost importance to us. Public Health Services has been planning, preparing and has protocols in place that we follow accordingly,” said Interim San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Maggie Park, M.D. “We are working closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to respond to the outbreak of COVID-19.”

Officials said they are interviewing the individual and investigating the patient’s travel history to identify other individuals for further testing and monitoring.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.