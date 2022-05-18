SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As temperatures continue to climb, people are flocking to the water.

For the last 20 years, Craig Douglas has gone out to Buckley’s Cove in Stockton to fish. He said when the temperature heats up, he goes out there to cool off.

“When you get in the hundreds, this is the place to be in the summer when it’s when it’s hot,” Douglas said. “It’s always nice and shady. You got to breeze off the water right here and fish and hang out.”

While Douglas relaxes in a shady spot, others take to the water for boating, kayaking, and other recreational activities.

“I love to see people out here enjoying the same waterways that I do and out with their families,” said San Joaquin Marine Deputy John Canepa. “This is really just a slice of heaven out here in Stockton and Sacramento.”

Canepa said they’ll be increasing staffing and patrolling longer hours and doing more safety checks as the summer season begins.

“On these busy weekends, there’s a lot more traffic than usual. So you just have to go a lot slower. It’s as dangerous as being on the road,” Canepa said.

Whether on land or out on the water, authorities are stressing the importance of wearing a life jacket, which could be the difference between life and death.

“Our goal ultimately is for everyone that comes on the water to go home safe at the end of the day,” Canepa said.

Ahead of National Safe Boating Week, which begins Sunday and lasts until May 27, deputies are reminding people boater cards are required for anyone under the age of 45 to operate a boat.

“The boater card is awesome because it really explains all the safety equipment, all the rules of the road out there,” Canepa said. “We have in this past few years seen a lot of new boaters, but also seen a lot of new accidents because of the inexperience out here on the water.”

However, people choose to have fun in the sun, deputies want to remind the public that hydration is key.

For Douglas, he said the water is where he’ll be whether it’s 90 or 110 degrees.

“Beats staying in the house all day. It’s just something to do. Pass the time and relax,” Douglas said.