San Joaquin County sheriff discusses coronavirus diagnosis, urges everyone to follow guidelines

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow said he’s recovered less than two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Withrow made the announcement in his monthly video address on Monday.

“It was a very fortunate experience for me and I know a lot of families haven’t had that type of luck,” Withrow said. “So, my heart goes out to them but I feel very blessed.”

Withrow said he got tested at San Joaquin General Hospital on July 1, the day after he first felt sick, and returned to work until he got his results eight days later. The sheriff said as far as he knows, no one else in his department has shown any symptoms but said he handed over a list of anyone he had contact with to the health department.

“I wore my mask any time I left my office or went to any type of meeting or anything like that,” the sheriff said.

He told FOX40 he wants his experience to be a cautionary tale and is encouraging people to get tested.

“I know it’s a long process now. When I went to get tested, the line was two and a half hours long and so that’s frustrating. But, you know, it’s worth it to know if you have it or not,” he said.

Withrow also reminded everyone to continue to follow the statewide mask mandate and all other guidelines.

“Please just consider other people and do what is best for everybody,” Withrow said. “And let’s try and get this under control.”

Withrow said he’s scheduled to take another test to see if he has the virus antibodies and said he already has plans to donate his plasma if he does.