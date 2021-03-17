San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office launches app allowing tips to be texted

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – For people looking to help fight crime in their neighborhood, there’s an app for that.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is using a new app — Tip 411 — where residents can send in anonymous tips.

“Everything is 100% anonymous. You can send anonymous tips to the police about crimes, drugs, bullying, suspicious activity and more,” said Jennifer Kline, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

Kline says it’s another way for law enforcement to get information from the public.

“People may sometimes be afraid to call the police with information, but when using Tip 411, the system removes your name, your phone number, your address,” Kline explained. “It just gives us a tip, and that access to talk to you back and forth.”

After downloading the app, users can send information to the sheriff’s office by texting “SJSOTIP” before whatever information is being sent to the number 847411.

Every tip gets sent to dispatchers who then forward that information to deputies on patrol.

“We embrace new technology because it helps our detectives, it helps our officers, and it helps the community,” Kline said.

Kline says while the sheriff’s office encourages people to use the app, it does not replace 911.

“This is another branch to help fight crime,” Kline said. “But, if you have an emergency, please call 911,” Kline said.