San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office releases video of deadly shooting of man at a Stockton Days Inn Hotel

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office released video from a shooting their deputies were involved in.

The shooting happened on July 23, at the Days Inn Hotel on Waterloo Road in Stockton.

In the video narrated by Sheriff Patrick Withrow, he said his deputies were responding to a call of a man walking in a hotel hallway while holding a gun.

When deputies saw the man, they also saw the gun, gave verbal commands and then shot him, according to Sheriff Withrow.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.