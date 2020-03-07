San Joaquin County steps up protective measures for first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- Firefighters and EMTs are now required to wear surgical gloves, masks and goggles when treating any patient with a respiratory illness.

San Joaquin County has set up the new guideline in light of the spread of COVID-19.

Manteca District Ambulance Service Division Manager Jonathan Andrews said the new guideline is a purely precautionary step ordered by San Joaquin County as the new coronavirus continues to spread.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county.

“We don’t want to scare people,” Andrews told FOX40. “This is heightened awareness, just making sure that we’re keeping everybody safe.”

Andrews said the attire is also nothing new for Manteca EMTs and firefighters. They usually carry protective personal equipment whenever they treat a patient with a highly infectious disease.

“We come in contact with somebody who has a known illness, so measles, mumps, rubella,” he explained.

What is different this time is that an extra layer will be worn whenever they deal with any patient with respiratory issues.

“We’re wearing our highest level of protection on every routine respiratory call, whether it’s COVID-19 related or not,” said Manteca Fire Department Battalion Chief David Marques.

But Andrews said because of masks and gown shortages, they have had to turn to their stash.

"The last time we had something similar to this was Ebola,” he said. “Because of the supply shortages, it’s looking a little bit more sinister than it normally is because the Tyvek suits. We never do the Tyvek suits unless it’s a really bad, ugly bug, normally.”

Citywide, employees are making sure they are healthy and working in clean environments.

“And we are looking at how to address personnel sick leave issues. Maybe look at some work-at-home options for those that are sick or that have family members that are sick,” Marques said.