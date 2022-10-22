TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died after colliding head-on with another vehicle on Friday evening in Tracy, according to officials.

The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said the crash happened on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road. After an extensive extrication operation was conducted, they found that one of the drivers died from their injuries.

The driver in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

In a photo shared by the fire authority, one vehicle is shown to be dismantled from the front as the other, appearing to be a truck, was flipped upside down on the road.

Photo provided by the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision, the fire authority said.