(FOX40.COM) — Parts of Highway 12 near Lodi were closed in both directions after a fatal collision involving a big rig and a vehicle, caused traffic delays on Thursday.

The collision happened near Guard Road, west of Interstate 5.

All lanes reopened on the highway after 2 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said a Nissan attempted to pass cars by crossing the double yellow lines, which put them in the path of a big rig.

When the Nissan and big rig collided, the CHP said the crash caused them to be pushed into a large propane truck.

The propane truck didn’t rupture, but the Nissan caught fire, resulting in the death of the car’s driver, the CHP said.

Officials said the driver of the big rig was able to get out of the truck and received minor injuries while attempting to put out the fire of the Nissan.