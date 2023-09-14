(FOX40.COM) — Two people were arrested Monday after a gun and fraudulent documents were allegedly found inside their vehicle following a traffic stop.

According to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop due to an expired registration and during the stop, two of the vehicle’s three occupants “were found to have multiple outstanding warrants.”

The sheriff’s office said a loaded rifle magazine and an “AR-style” pistol were allegedly found inside the vehicle.

Numerous documents such as social security cards, statements from the IRS, and multiple checks not belonging to either occupant were also allegedly found by deputies.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for firearm-related charges while a 29-year-old woman was arrested and booked for firearm-related charges and document fraud-related charges, according to the sheriff’s office.