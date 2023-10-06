(FOX40.COM) — Three people were shot at a mobile home park in Lodi Thursday night, the Lodi Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on South Cherokee Lane around 9 p.m.

Police said the officers found 3 people with gunshot wounds from a drive-by shooting.

According to police, all three were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Police said they found evidence that “at least 1 of the 3 victims returned fire” during the shooting.

According to police, the shooting is being investigated as gang-related.