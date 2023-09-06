(FOX40.COM) — The armed robbery of a taco truck in Stockton on Monday led to the arrest of two adults and a juvenile, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:45 p.m., deputies initially received a call of a taco truck being robbed at gunpoint in the Thornton area.

As they arrived on scene, a second call came in of another armed robbery in the Flag City area near Highway 12 and Interstate 5.

Suspect details were provided to law enforcement which was shared out and led to officers with the California Highway Patrol locating the suspect vehicle minutes later on Highway 12 near Ray Road.

The three suspects were detained and identified as a 20-year-old Stockton man, a 34-year-old woman from Lodi and a 17-year-old male juvenile.

The juvenile was found to be wearing an ankle monitor and his probation officer confirmed he was at both robbery locations.

All three suspects are facing charges of robbery, conspiracy and other charges.