(FOX40.COM) — A 53-year-old man is dead after a fatal shooting in Lodi, according to the Lodi Police Department.

On Tuesday at around 3:53 a.m. LPD said it responded to the 00 block of South School Street for a report of gunshots heard in the area. Officers arrived and located the victim with gunshot wounds.

Officials say that police, fire and medical personnel provided life-saving measures on-scene, and the victim was transported to a local area hospital , however, the man succumbed to his injuries. Police say the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Throughout the investigation, LPD detectives said they developed information that led them to two suspects at a residence in the 00 block of South School Street. A search warrant was obtained and telephone contact and negotiation efforts were started, police reported.

Law enforcement said that one of the involved suspects exited the residence. LPD SWAT personnel made entry and took the second individual into custody. During a search of the residence, detectives located narcotics, a firearm and additional evidence related to the homicide.

LPD arrested Scott Sherman, 39, and Jessica Aguirre, 29, under suspicion of murder, weapon and drug charges.