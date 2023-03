(KTXL) — A traffic stop in Ripon on Wednesday afternoon resulted in around 80,000 M30 pills being discovered by a K-9 officer, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled over a silver BMW for not having a front license plate in the area of Jack Tone Road and River Road.

K-9 Ringo alerted deputies to the odor of narcotics and a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of tens of thousands of suspected fentanyl pills.