SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver hit an abandoned trailer near the area of Terminous Road and Highway 12, Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters along with the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, arrived on the scene they found a solo driver had hit an abandoned trailer on the side of the road.

The driver was then taken to a local area hospital by medical personnel while firefighters remained on the scene to help with traffic control and roadway clean-up.