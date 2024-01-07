(FOX40.COM) — Two San Joaquin County deputies were hit by an alleged drunk driver while on duty in their patrol vehicle.

On Saturday around midnight, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) deputies said a Porsche SUV crashed into one of their patrol vehicles at the intersection of Main Street and Hinkley Avenue.

The Porsche SUV was traveling southbound on Hinkley Ave when the driver ran a stop sign and crashed into the deputies, according to SJSO. One deputy sustained a broken collar bone but has since been released from the hospital. The other deputy is doing “well.” Occupants of the Porsche were also taken to the hospital and are in an unknown condition.

California Highway Patrol officers suspect the driver of the Porsche was drunk.