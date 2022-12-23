(KTXL) — Amazon has officially begun making shipment deliveries with drones to customers in both Lockeford, California and College Station, Texas, the company confirmed to FOX 40 News on Friday.

“Our aim is to safely introduce our drones to the skies. We are starting in these communities and will gradually expand deliveries to more customers over time,” Natalie Banke, Amazon Air spokesperson said.

The service in Lockeford was first announced in June 2022 and six months later has officially started.

Amazon calls its drone delivery Prime Air and has been working with the Federal Aviation Administration and local officials in both Lockeford and College Station to begin the service.

According to the company, after a customer has been “onboarded” and orders a package, a drone will fly to the customer’s backyard and descend enough to drop off the package, then fly away.

The company will inform customers when drone delivery is available in their area

Lockeford is an unincorporated community in San Joaquin County, about 50 miles south of Sacramento, and College Station is a medium-sized city northwest of Houston.