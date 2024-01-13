(FOX40.COM) — A medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an overdose from drugs like fentanyl, heroin and codeine is now available for purchase in vending machines throughout San Joaquin County.

According to the county’s Public Health Services department, Nalaxone, which is an “opioid antagonist medication used to save lives in the event of an opioid overdose,” will be available in three Stockton-based vending machines.

•Video Above: Man loses friend to fentanyl, distributes NARCAN to prevent overdoses

The version of the Nalaxone drug that has been formulated for nasal administration is called Narcan, which is what people will see when they go to purchase the medication from the vending machine.

“The research has shown that administering naloxone buys valuable time to get someone treated by a medical professional”, said San Joaquin County’s Health Care Services Agency Director Greg Diederich.

He continued, “With a growing ease-of-access to fentanyl-laced drugs and other

very powerful opioids, this continues to pose a safety concern for our region.”

Below are the locations where the free Narcan can be purchased.

PHS Administrative Office, 1601 East Hazelton Ave, Stockton

County Human Services Agency (first floor lobby), 333 East Washington St, Stockton

Stockton Metropolitan Airport, 5000 S. Airport Way, Stockton

Rachel Zerbo, a public health educator in San Joaquin County, said, “Narcan (naloxone) saves lives, it’s as simple as that. It’s easy to use, has few side effects, and it is important for the public to have access to this critical tool in fighting the fentanyl overdose epidemic. Vending machine distribution will increase access to this overdose reversal medication, allowing many more people in our community to save the lives of friends and family members.”