(KTXL) — A Bakersfield man has died in a car crash near San Andreas, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash, which occurred at 3:28 p.m., happened on State Route 4 heading east. It involved a 35-year-old Bakersfield man in a 2003 Toyota Camry and a 68-year-old man from Sonora in a 2006 Toyota Tundra.

The man from Bakersfield was approaching Utica Powerhouse Road when police say he drifted off the road into the dirt shoulder. He then veered back, swerving across the westbound lane into the eastbound lane.

At this moment, the Camry crashed head-on into the Tundra. Emergency personnel declared the Bakersfield man dead at the scene.

Three children were in the Tundra, who were all taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, CHP said.

The agency said that fatigue or distracted driving may have played a role, but alcohol and drugs are not suspected.